Robert Qutub Sells 2,500 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.