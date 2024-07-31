Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

RKT stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

