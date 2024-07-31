Rockwell Automation, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Shares of ROK opened at $275.43 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $339.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,726,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 157.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

