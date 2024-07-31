Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $29.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $15,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 499,257 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 157,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,126 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

