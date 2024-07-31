Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $455.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

KNSL stock opened at $461.57 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

