Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $69.04 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.