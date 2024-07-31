Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Strong-Buy”

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$2.93.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$29.82 million for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4750958 EPS for the current year.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

