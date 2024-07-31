Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $11.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

