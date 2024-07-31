Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 49,204 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 107.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 74,377 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $1,791,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,457,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

TELA Bio Price Performance

TELA Bio stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

