Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 92,657 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of CommScope worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CommScope by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,050,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CommScope by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

CommScope Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $539.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.