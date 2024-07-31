Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,044 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 71,252 shares during the period.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $352,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.