Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 41,384 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Zymeworks worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 823,990 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Trading Down 1.7 %

ZYME stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $736.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.