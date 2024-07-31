Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 437 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

