Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

