Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,718,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,536 shares of company stock worth $4,049,063. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFH opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

