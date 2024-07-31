Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

