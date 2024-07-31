Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

