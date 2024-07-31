Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $516,000 Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. On average, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

