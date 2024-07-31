Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $741.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

