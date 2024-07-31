Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $545,000 Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

