Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $587,000 Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Xperi worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xperi by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $360.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

