Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $635,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.