Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $642,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SunCoke Energy worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 272,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 133,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $914.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

