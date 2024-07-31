Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $662,000 Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Climb Global Solutions worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.