Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $671,000 Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Berry worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Berry by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 671.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Berry

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.