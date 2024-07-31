Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $686,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

