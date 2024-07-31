Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Kforce worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kforce by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

