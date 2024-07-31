Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $771,000 Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after buying an additional 1,532,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 811,976 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 55.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,305,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after buying an additional 467,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $14,133,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HESM opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.6677 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

