Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Saul Centers by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

BFS stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFS

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.