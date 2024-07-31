Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

