Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Movado Group worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 1,246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Movado Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Movado Group

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

