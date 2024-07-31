Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,896 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of HealthStream worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in HealthStream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

