Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,347 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Viad worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of VVI opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of -86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

