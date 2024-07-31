Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,332 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.