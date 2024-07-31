Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,935 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zuora worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Zuora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

