Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 847 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of National Research worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Research by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Research by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NRC stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $593.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

National Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.