Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 875 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of ACHC opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

