Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 9,603.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

