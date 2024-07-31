Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBB opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

