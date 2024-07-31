Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCPH. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 651,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 290,968 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,540,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 144,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

