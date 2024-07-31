Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

