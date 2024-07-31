Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,387 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

