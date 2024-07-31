Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,765 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Medifast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Medifast by 10.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

