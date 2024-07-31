Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,400 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.