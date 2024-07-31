Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 202,574 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 298,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

