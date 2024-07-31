Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,457 Shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lifezone Metals were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LZM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifezone Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LZM opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Lifezone Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lifezone Metals

(Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.