Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 343,448 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 269.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 489,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.