Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 343,448 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 269.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 489,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.
Guardant Health Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.