Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,376 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

