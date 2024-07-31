Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,373 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Integer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,941,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

