Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

